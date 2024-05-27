WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan playfully introduces his trainer to paps; says, ‘Isko star bana do’

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, may not have made his big-screen debut yet, but he is already a paparazzi favorite. The young actor is often spotted around the city after his workout session and interacts with the paps.

This time was no different, as he playfully introduced his trainer to the cameramen and asked them to make him a star as well.

Ibrahim Ali Khan wants the paps to make his friend a ‘star’

Today, May 27, Ibrahim Ali Khan was captured by the paparazzi as he came out of his gym in Mumbai. Ibrahim was dressed in his workout attire: a red jacket and shorts. He wore a bag around his neck and carried a sipper in his hand.

Ibrahim was seen laughing with a friend who was walking along with him. He asked his friend to say ‘Hi’ to the cameras and went on to introduce him as his gym trainer. Then, Ibrahim made a funny request to the paps, saying, “Isko star bana do (Make him a star).”

Before getting inside his car, Ibrahim goofed around with his trainer and also thanked the paps. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Watch the full video here!

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t stop laughing in the comments over Ibrahim’s funny request. One person praised his personality and wrote, “My heart just melts when I see this guy. he is so adorable.” Many others left heart and fire emojis.

A few weeks ago, Ibrahim dropped glimpses from his getaway in Kashmir, leaving his female fans in awe. He has been actively posting stuff on his Instagram account, much to the delight of his admirers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut with the action thriller film Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. The cast will also feature Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Apart from this, Ibrahim has a romantic comedy in his lineup, which will see him opposite The Archies fame Khushi Kapoor. It is reportedly titled Naadaniyaan. The film will be directed by Shauna Gautam, who has previously worked on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. According to Pinkvilla’s sources, the rom-com is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s black gown look gets big love from hubby Nick Jonas, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more