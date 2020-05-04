WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan proves his humour is on point despite the lockdown with new TikTok video

Just a few days ago, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a brand new TikTok video and it is bound to leave you in splits. Check it out below.

is making sure to make the most of his time amid this lockdown. From working out with elder sister and actress Sara Ali Khan to entertaining his fans with hilarious TikTok videos, the star kid is clearly winning over some new fans and hearts during this lockdown. While Ibrahim already has dedicated fan clubs on social media, he recently made his debut on TikTok. The sensational app has seen many turning to it to make fun videos while sitting at home.

Just a few days ago, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a brand new TikTok video and it is bound to leave you in splits. In the video, Ibrahim can be seen appearing in front of the camera in a monochrome avatar. The caption on the video reads, "When you ask your mate which girl he's decided to finally take out." With 'Trap Sax - Nish' beats playing in the background, Ibrahim can be seen taking off his shirt. The video then cuts to a screen shot of Rapper Headie One's album 'Both'.

Ibrahim's caption read, "We all know that guy.. feel free to tag him #trendy." Check out the hilarious video below:

The video received some serious love as it raked in almost 23,000 likes. Not just that, Ibrahim's TikTok account has also been verified and the star kid has received a blue tick. What are your thoughts on Ibrahim's latest TikTok video? Let us know in the comments below.

