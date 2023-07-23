WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying rumored ladylove Palak Tiwari's jacket post movie date; fans REACT

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids on the block currently. He is often seen making starry appearances at Bollywood parties. Lately, he has been hitting the headlines for his rumored romance with Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. Though Palak denied the relationship rumors recently but their recent appearances at the same places say otherwise. On Saturday night, Ibrahim and Palak were seen entering the same theatre separately. The alleged love birds reportedly watched the highly-anticipated film, Barbie.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is a doting boyfriend to Palak Tiwari

After their movie date, Ibrahim was seen exiting the theatre alone. Interestingly, he was seen carrying Palak's jacket as he headed toward his car. The reports suggest that Palak took an exit from the other gate. Palak was seen sporting a white top paired with a black and white jacket and matching pants for their movie date. Ibrahim was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a casual shirt and jeans.

The paparazzi went gaga after they spotted Ibrahim leaving the venue. They were seen asking him, "Kaisi lagi movie?" Ibrahim was seen talking to someone on the phone. He was heard talking about the photographers. He said, "Media ek dum muh me ghus gaye hai" while walking with Palak's jacket in hand. His hilarious banter with the media is winning hearts on the Internet. But Palak's jacket in his hand has grabbed the eyeballs. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen reacting to the same. A fan wrote, "Ibrahim looks more like Saif Ali Khan, than Saif Ali Khan himself." Another fan wrote, "The jacket he holds.." Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, during the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak spoke about the dating reports. She called Ibrahim her friend. The actress said, "He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of."

Work front

After her debut alongside Salman Khan, Palak is all set to be seen in The Virgin Tree co-starring Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, Ibrahim has worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He will soon be making his Bollywood debut with a film backed by Karan's production house. His sister Sara Ali Khan recently confirmed that he was wrapped up the shoot already.

