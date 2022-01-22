WATCH: Ibrahim Khan blushes, Palak Tiwari hides her face post dinner outing; Fans wonder what’s cooking?

Every now and then, fans get a chance to see their favourite celebrities in the town. From airports to gyms to dinner outfits, the paparazzi often spot top actors amid their hectic schedules. Speaking of which, on Friday evening, the paparazzi spotted Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan in Bandra during an outing. He was accompanied by Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The star kids were clicked outside a restaurant, donning their casual best attires. The new generation youngsters made heads turn as they were spotted for the first time together. Not only this, an interesting video surfaced online which left fans wondering what was going on between the two.

In the short clip, the two were seen in the same car as they made their way out post dinner. Ibrahim was caught blushing, while Palak Tiwari was trying to escape the cameras. The video grabbed the fans’ attention. One of the social media users wrote, “exactly, aur itna darr tha media ka toh ek hi car me aaye kyun?”, while another commented, “Yeh dono pakde gaye kya”. Several other social media users asked the same question, “Why is she hiding her face?”

Click HERE to watch.

In terms of work, Ibrahim Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar as AD on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. Whereas, Palak Tiwari is currently basking in the success of the recently released song Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. Her song has been received quite well by the fans.

