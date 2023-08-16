WATCH: Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan arrive with 'best dad' balloons to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday

Saif Ali Khan has turned a year older, wiser, and handsome. The Chhote Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Born to veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former late Indian cricketer, the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, made his acting debut in the year 1993 with the Hindi film, Parampara and has been charming with his good looks ever since. In his illustrious career of over 30 years, Saif has starred in a plethora of commercially and critically acclaimed films, such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal, Omkara, and so on. An established actor, a loving husband, and a doting father of four children, the actor plays real-life roles with all grace and elan. As their superstar dad turned a year older, Sara Ali Khan, along with her brother Ibrahim, arrived with a cake and balloons to surprise the birthday boy.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive with cake and balloons on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday

On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, a video of Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is going viral on social media for all right reasons. On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted by paps outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The video shows Sara and Ibrahim getting down from their car in casual outfits. While Sara is wearing an all-white ethnic ensemble, Ibrahim is seen donning a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. In the video, Sara can be seen carrying a cake bag in one hand and a bunch of balloons in another. One of the balloons has ‘Best Dad’ written on it. Whereas, Ibrahim can be seen carrying a small black gift bag. The video further shows Sara greeting the paparazzi with a smile and mouthing namaste as she heads toward the building and her brother follows her.

Fans react to Sara and Ibrahim’s video

Sara and Ibrahim’s cute gesture for their actor-father on his special day is melting many hearts on Instagram. Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Such a well behaved children both Sara and ibrahim.” “Cutest siblings ever,” another user. “aww”, another user commented with red heart emojis. “How cute”, read another comment.

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for her 'ultimate lover' Saif Ali Khan

As Saif Ali Khan blew out 53 candles on Wednesday, his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and dropped a cool vacay photo with her husband. In the photo, while Kareena is looking gorgeous in a pink monokini, the birthday boy can be seen looking dapper in navy blue trunks and black shades. In the photo, the couple can be seen posing for a picture together while sitting on the edge of a swimming pool at the backdrop of a scenic view.

Alongside the loved-up vacation photo, Bebo wrote, “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's mythological magnum opus, Adipurush, where he essayed the role of the demon king, Ravana. He will next be seen in Jr NTR's much-awaited next, Devara.

