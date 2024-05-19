WATCH: Ileana D'Cruz can't stop gushing over her 'little man' Koa Phoenix Dolan; enjoys listening to 'little monkey' laying in bed

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan with her partner Michael Dolan in 2023. She often shares pictures and videos of her son on social media and fans drop lovely comments.

On May 19, Ileana shared two glimpses from her life lately featuring herself and her son Koa and those will surely melt your hearts.

Ileana D'Cruz enjoys motherhood with son Koa

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ileana D'Cruz shared a heartwarming picture of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan holding the edge of a door. He looked super cute in a blue outfit. Sharing this picture, D'Cruz wrote, "My little man"

On the other hand, she also shared a video where we can see Ileana resting in bed and enjoying her son's voice from the other room with his father Michael Dolan. She captioned the story, "Laying in bed and listening to my little monkey in the living room = (red heart and admiring emoji) She also added, "My husband is with him so no he's not alone"

Ileana D'Cruz on suffering from mom guilt

In an exclusive chat with India Today, the new mommy shared her opinion on whether she has learned to embrace her mom's guilt. Calling it very hard, the actress said that mom's guilt never really goes away.

Sharing a recent experience, she added that when she was driving back home and her child was screaming in the back seat, the actress pulled over at one point, went back to him, held him for a bit, and tried to calm him down, but the minute she put him back in his car seat again, he started to scream.

"I had to drive with him crying in the back seat for at least 10 minutes before he went to sleep because he was so tired. I got home and I cried. I cried so much, and my husband was like, ‘listen, it's okay’. I felt like the worst parent in the world with my child crying in the back seat. But I couldn't help it. I just had to get home, because I knew the sooner I got home, the calmer he'd be. So, I feel like mom's guilt really doesn't go away,” Ileana narrated.

Meanwhile, Ileana was recently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also featured Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

