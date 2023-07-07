WATCH: Ileana D'Cruz exudes natural glow as she flaunts a full-grown baby bump; Fans are all heart

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is all set to embark on a new journey as she prepares to embrace motherhood for the first time. The star took to her Instagram story to give her followers a glimpse of her growing pregnant belly, leaving fans excited and eager to share in her joyous moment. Ileana has been teasing her fans with pictures and videos, building up anticipation around her pregnancy journey.

Ileana D'Cruz gives a peek into her pregnancy journey with a new video

On July 7, Ileana delighted her followers by sharing a cute video on her Instagram. The video showcased her dressed in an elegant all-black outfit, proudly showing off her pregnant belly. In the clip, the actress can be filming herself in front of the mirror. She opted for a high bun hairstyle and looked marvellous. D’cruz exudes natural glow in the clip she posted on her social media.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Cooking up quite the bun.”

Ileana D’Cruz continues to leave fans curious about her mystery man

Ileana D'Cruz first made an announcement on April 18 with a heartwarming black-and-white photo. The image featured a onesie and a personalized pendant with the word 'Mama' engraved on it, hinting at the joyous arrival of her little one. The recent video shared by the actress further showcased her excitement as she flaunted her baby bump and sported a sleek bun, radiating maternal glow and happiness.

Meanwhile, as Ileana has been open about her journey into motherhood, the actress has chosen to keep the identity of the baby's father a well-guarded secret. Throughout her posts, she has maintained a sense of mystery around the man in her life, leaving fans speculating and curious. While many have showered her with love and support, some curious fans couldn't help but inquire about her marital status and the identity of the baby's father

As Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy journey continues, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses into this new chapter of her life. The actress's decision to keep certain aspects of her personal life private only adds to the anticipation and fascination surrounding her pregnancy. Stay tuned for more updates as the actress continues to embrace this beautiful phase of her life.

