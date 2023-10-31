WATCH: Imran Khan poses for photos with rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington after dinner date

Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Apart from his acting career, the actor's personal life has been the talk of the town previously. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star parted ways with his wife Avantika Malik in 2019. Earlier reports of Imran’s outing with actress Lekha Washington have sparked dating rumors. Imran and Lekha made headlines in 2021 for their alleged relationship and now a video of the rumored couple posing together after a dinner date went viral.

Imran Khan poses with rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington after a dinner date

A video on Instagram shows Imran Khan posing for pictures with his rumored ladylove Lekha Washington after their dinner date. The duo was joined by director Punit Malhotra.

For the outing, Imran chose a blue tee and white pants. On the other hand, Lekha opted for a stunning white floral-printed dress. The duo posed for the paparazzi before entering their car together. Watch the video:

Speaking about the actor's rumored girlfriend, Lekha Washington is an actress who has appeared predominantly in Tamil and Telugu language films. She is also an artist and product designer. She has also done theatre in Chennai-based stage plays.

Her breakthrough film role was as an independent estranged sister in Jayamkondaan (2008). Lekha was signed on to anchor an analysis and interview show during the Indian Premier League which provided coverage of the cricket played. Notably, she had a cameo in the popular film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola starring Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma.

About Imran Khan's comeback

The actor who was last seen in 2015 Katti Batti, hinted at terminating his eight-year-long sabbatical. In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the actor is reuniting with Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na director, Abbas Tyrewala for his comeback web series. Touted to be an espionage thriller, the series will stream on a leading platform.

ALSO READ: Who is Lekha Washington? 5 things to know about the actress who was spotted with Imran Khan