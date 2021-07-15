WATCH: Inaaya adorably holds dad Kunal Kemmu's hand as she masks up & wears red glasses for a walk by the sea

In the super cute video, Inaaya won our hearts as the little one made sure to wear a mask and donned a pair of adorable red glasses during her walk outdoors.

Doting dad Kunal Kemmu has often shared some heartwarming and adorable moments with his daughter Inaaya on social media. On Thursday, he did that once more as he shared a video of him and Inaaya adorably holding hands and walking by the sea promenade in Mumbai. Kunal and Soha Ali Khan, who live in the city's suburbs, made sure to get some fresh air as they stepped out for a walk on a partially rainy day in Mumbai.

In the super cute video, Inaaya won our hearts as the little one made sure to wear a mask and donned a pair of adorable red glasses. She stood tall on the sea facing parapet and held dad Kunal's hand as she walked amidst the sea breeze. In the background, rocks, the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link can be seen.

Kunal shared the video on social media without any caption but used the hit song Hold My Hand to go along with the video. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan was one of the first people to comment as she said, "Inni my Jaan Keep holding her hand kk . Daddy's mean the world to a daughter."

Check out Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's video below:

Recently, Soha had also shared a heartwarming video of Kunal and Inaaya's dance routine which delighted netizens on social media. Click the link below to watch Kunal and Inaaya's dance video.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu's early morning routine

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×