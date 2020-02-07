WATCH: Indian fans hilariously chant 'Anushka bhabhi zindabad' after Virat Kohli & boys lost to New Zealand

This one off incident took place at a recently played match between India and New Zealand as part of the ODI matches. Check out the video below.

and Virat Kohli's union got fans of cricket and Bollywood together and since then the two stars' fan following has undoubtedly doubled. Popularly known as Virushka, the couple time and again dish out social media goals and fans often go berserk. Fans also go to great lengths to profess their love for Virat and Anushka and we recently got a glimpse of the same. This one off incident took place at a recently played match between India and New Zealand as part of the ODI series in Auckland.

While we know the boys in blue were defeated, there were a set of fans who made sure to cheer Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In a video that will probably make you a chuckle, a fan can be seen chanting, "Anushka bhabhi zindabad." The hilarious video is bound to make you laugh as the fan goes on to chant with Virat Kohli exiting the field in the background.

Anushka Sharma has stayed off the big screen since her last film 'Zero' tanked massively at the box office. The actress has not yet officially announced her next project, but was spotted in cricketing gear walking alongside Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami at Kolkata’s Eden Garden. This has led to widespread speculation that the actress may be starring in her biopic.

