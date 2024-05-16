WATCH: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for Cannes Film Festival 2024 with daughter Aaradhya; fans express concern

One of the most anticipated global extravaganzas, the 77th Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted on a rather happening note. Several stars from the fashion and cinema industry will be gracing the red carpet of the coveted event.

As a Cannes veteran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also going to attend the gala, this time with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. They were recently spotted leaving for the grand festival held at the glorious French Riviera.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves to attend Cannes 2024 with daughter Aaradhya

On May 14, the global fashion and film event, Cannes Film Festival 2024 kickstarted and it will continue till May 25, 2024. Like in past years, Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be attending the festival and is expected to make heads turn with her look.

Minutes ago, the global sensation was spotted in Mumbai airport leaving for the event happening at French Riviera. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While both of them looked excited to be part of the festivities, Aish's fans were a little concerned to see her injured hand.

But like a supporting and dotting daughter, Aaradhya held her mom’s hand and even carried her bag as they entered the airport, all set to fly away to Cannes 2024.

Take a look:

Soon after watching the Indian diva set to fly to the event, her fans came to the comments section to express their excitement and wish her well. A user penned, “She looks so happy and healthy...Can't wait to see her on the red carpet,” while another wrote, “Araadhya seems to be so sweet and kind.”

A third one commented, “Mother daughter duo is so sweet. Aishwariya and Aradhya both looks beautiful...cant wait to see Aishwariya at Cannes.” Many also wishes Aish ‘get well soon.’

Take a look:

More about Cannes 2024

At the ongoing event, not just Aishwarya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sobhita Dhulipala are also expected to grace the red carpet of the 77th annual Palme d'Or Cannes Film Festival. Legendary American actress Meryl Streep was the guest of honor at the opening ceremony. Those who wish to catch the action live can stream it on the official Cannes YouTube channel and their official website.

