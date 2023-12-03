WATCH: Injured Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet in Animal deleted scene; fans react to viral video

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal is flying high at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is gaining lots of love and appreciation from fans as well as critics. Movie lovers are running to theaters to enjoy the movie. Amid all this, a deleted scene from the movie has surfaced online, which was initially shown in the music video of Arjan Vailly.

Animal's deleted scene surfaces online

Viewers have already noticed that the makers of Animal have deleted a scene from the movie that was shown in the music video of Arjan Vailly. The music video showed a scene from Animal displaying an injured Ranbir Kapoor on a private jet, holding a bottle of alcohol.

The scene also showcases the actor has been attacked, nursing an injured eye. His cousins-turned bodyguards can be seen taking sips from the bottle before assuming the jet's control by pushing the pilot aside and taking the driver's seat. This particular scene was shown in the music video but later removed from the trailer and now it is shared by fans on social media.

Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Fans were quick enough to react to the deleted scene from Animal. One wrote, "But why did they delete." Another commented, "Yes this scene was not there." "Wait for the OTT version," a third fan wrote.

On the other hand, a fan recently shared a still from the post-credit scene, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor, filled in blood, with the words 'Animal Park' gracing the screen, hinting at the title of the sequel.

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1, 2023 is successfully running in theaters.

