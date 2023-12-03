WATCH: Inside Boman Irani's birthday celebration in Paris featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and others

Veteran actor and comedian Boman Irani is one of the versatile actors in the industry. He ringed in his 64th birthday on Saturday. Several birthday wishes poured in for him from his industry friends on social media. In order to make it even more special, the actor celebrated the day with his close friends including Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and others. A sneak-peek into the same was given by Farah on her social media handle.

Farah Khan gives peek into Boman Irani's birthday celebration with Amitabh Bachchan

A while back, Farah Khan took to her social media and shared a video clip giving a peek into the birthday celebration of her close friend and actor Boman Irani in Paris. In an inside video shared on Instagram, Boman can be seen cutting his birthday cake in the company of his friends Farah, actor Abhishek Bachchan and choreographer Shiamak Davar among others.

The Om Shanti Om director shared the post accompanied by an endearing caption which reads, “Birthdays should be celebrated like this.. with people who love you n Parsis.. happy birthday my dearest @boman_irani ur getting hendshomer every year.. @zenobia.irani sorry I couldn't resist.. @bachchan @shiamakofficial @kunalvijayakar @karuna_badwal n cameraperson jojo .. what a lovely night."

Take a look:

The video was accompanied by the song Aati Rahengi Baharein in the background. Furthermore, in the video, the birthday boy Boman is surrounded by all his happy friends cheering him on his special day.

Fans' heartfelt comments

Soon after the post was shared, several heartfelt birthday wishes started to pour in for Boman Irani, while many fans couldn’t stop gushing over the sweet video. A fan wrote, “Wishing everyone in the frame all the happiness and good health for always” and another fan wrote, “All together u are looking like a beautiful family.”

A third fan commented, “Happy Birthday Sir Truly said Farah ma'am, a gem's value appreciates with each passing year.”

Boman Irani's work front

The actor par excellence Boman Irani is recognized for his iconic roles in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots amongst others. He was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta amongst others.

He will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s next much awaited Dunki also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will be released on December 21.

