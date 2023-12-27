WATCH: Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat birthday celebration featuring Bobby Deol, Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan and family

Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday today, receiving a flood of wishes from fans and the Bollywood fraternity. What makes this day even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece, Ayat, daughter of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. In a delightful celebration, Salman and his niece joyously cut the cake together, surrounded by the warmth of friends and family.

Salman Khan celebrates birthday by cutting cake with niece Ayat

On his 58th birthday, Salman Khan celebrated by cutting a cake with his niece Ayat, who shares the same birthday. Inside videos from the celebration have gone viral, capturing the actor ringing in his special day surrounded by close friends and family. The event boasted notable attendees, including Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol and more. The birthday bash was nothing short of a star-studded fiesta, giving fans an exciting glimpse into Salman Khan's memorable and heartwarming celebration.

Take a look:

Actor Bobby Deol graced the party and took to his Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the celebrations. Sharing pictures from the night, one captures him affectionately planting a peck on the birthday boy's cheek, while another shows hands on Tiger 3 actor's shoulder as they pose for the cameras. The heartwarming post is captioned, "Mamu I love you." The Animal star continued spreading the love with a heartfelt pic on his Instagram stories. Check out the moments: