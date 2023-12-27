WATCH: Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat birthday celebration featuring Bobby Deol, Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan and family

WATCH: Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat birthday celebration featuring Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan and family

By Sanchi Gupta
Published on Dec 27, 2023   |  04:46 AM IST  |  903
WATCH: Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat birthday celebration featuring Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan and family
Picture Courtesy - Pinkvilla Instagram /

Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday today, receiving a flood of wishes from fans and the Bollywood fraternity. What makes this day even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece, Ayat, daughter of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. In a delightful celebration, Salman and his niece joyously cut the cake together, surrounded by the warmth of friends and family.

Related Story

entertainment

INSIDE Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Arhaan Khan; newlyweds cut MASSIVE cak

Salman Khan celebrates birthday by cutting cake with niece Ayat

On his 58th birthday, Salman Khan celebrated by cutting a cake with his niece Ayat, who shares the same birthday. Inside videos from the celebration have gone viral, capturing the actor ringing in his special day surrounded by close friends and family. The event boasted notable attendees, including Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol and more. The birthday bash was nothing short of a star-studded fiesta, giving fans an exciting glimpse into Salman Khan's memorable and heartwarming celebration.

Take a look:



Actor Bobby Deol graced the party and took to his Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the celebrations. Sharing pictures from the night, one captures him affectionately planting a peck on the birthday boy's cheek, while another shows hands on Tiger 3 actor's shoulder as they pose for the cameras. The heartwarming post is captioned, "Mamu I love you." The Animal star continued spreading the love with a heartfelt pic on his Instagram stories. Check out the moments:


Bobby Deol

About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone how much Animal will earn at box office; Pranay Reddy Vanga speaks on Animal Park
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024
2

entertainment

Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sharmila Tagore wants THESE two actresses to portray her role in her biopic
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to resume Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again from 3rd week of January
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside
5

Latest Articles