WATCH: Aamir Khan arrives with Junaid-Azad at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception; informs Kiran Rao is ‘unwell’

Ira Khan, the daughter of the esteemed actor Aamir Khan, recently began her marital voyage with her partner, Nupur Shikhare. Their extravagant wedding in Udaipur unfolded over five days, from January 6 to January 10, showcasing a spectacle of opulence. The couple had earlier sealed their union through a formal Mumbai registration on January 3.

Continuing the celebratory spirit, today marks the grand wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai. Aamir Khan made a stylish entrance with the family, while Kiran Rao opted not to attend.

Aamir Khan is seen gleefully posing with the guests

Aamir Khan made a stylish entrance at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, adorned in a traditional ensemble that accentuated his dashing appearance. He was accompanied by his elder son Junaid Khan and younger son Azad, both impeccably dressed for the occasion. Junaid looked dapper in traditional attire, while Azad exuded charm in a well-fitted suit. Ira's mother and Aamir's first wife, Reena Datta, looked absolutely enchanting in a vibrant red saree.

The regal family's entrance was a sight to behold. Take a moment to admire their impeccable fashion at the event:

The delighted father, Aamir, joyfully posed for photos with the paparazzi alongside his guests. However, his former wife, who had actively participated in all the preceding wedding festivities, regrettably had to miss the reception due to health reasons.