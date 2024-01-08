WATCH: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding video: Groom reveals emotional reason behind running on his D-day

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding has been the highlight of the week. These two lovebirds have finally got hitched after dating each other for a long time in Mumbai. It was an intimate affair amidst the close friends and family members where the registered marriage took place. A lot of pictures and videos from the wedding have come out and we bet fans are in awe of the couple and their simplicity. Well, currently these two are hosting a grand wedding festivity in Udaipur and treating us with some fun glimpses. But to add to the already-created hype, we have a teaser of the Mumbai wedding video that has made it on social media.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding video

As we all know Nupur Shikhare decided to jog with his friends and reach Ira Khan’s house for their wedding. This was indeed one of the most talked about things of the wedding. The wedding video too starts with the groom and his friends preparing coffee for themselves as they prep themselves to run. While running Nupur’s voiceover runs in the background that says this route has a very special connection to his heart for emotional reasons as he used to run from his house to Ira’s house. For this reason, he decided to do the same on their D-day.

The video then showcases the beautiful décor of their wedding as Ira Khan makes a royal entry looking gorgeous. Nupur enters running and straight away hugs his father-in-law Aamir Khan. We can then see them taking their respective oaths on the stage while being surrounded by their happy families and friends. The video also showcases many guests including Imran Khan’s rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington, Mithila Palkar, and others. The video ends with Ira jokingly saying on the mic that Nupur will now go and shower to which the fitness enthusiast too jokes that he is following his wife’s order already.

Check out the video:

Ira Khan shares wedding itinerary details

Today, on January 7, Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Udaipur wedding itinerary. She shared a sneak peek into her wedding invitation on Instagram. The itinerary revealed that there will be a welcome dinner on 8th, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on the 9th. A pajama party is scheduled for the 8th, and the sangeet ceremony will be held on the 9th. The traditional ceremony, where the couple will exchange vows once again, is set for the 10th.

As reported earlier, the extravagant event is scheduled at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, where 176 hotel rooms have been reserved for the bride, groom, families, and guests. Approximately 250 people are expected to attend the festivities, starting with the arrival of guests on January 7 and concluding with the final celebrations on January 10.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s adorable moment

Ever since the lovebirds and their family arrived in Udaipur for their wedding festivities, social media has been filled with videos and pictures. In a video shared by Ira from one of their wedding festivities planned over three days she can be seen lip-synching a song for her hubby as a friend sings the Jonas Brothers song When You Look Me In The Eye in the background. In another video, she can be seen sitting on his lap as the duo are humming to the singer's tune.

