WATCH: Ira Khan sends puzzles to invite friends to her wedding with Nupur Shikhare; here's how they reacted
Recently Ira Khan shared a video of hilarious reactions of her friends upon receiving her unique surprise invitation for her January wedding with Nupur Shikhare.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare since last year, is getting married to him in January 2023. She sent packages to her friends and made them put in effort to find the invitations to be her bridesmaids. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram to share a sneak peek of how her friends responded upon finding her puzzle wedding invitation.
Ira Khan sends puzzle wedding invitation to friends ahead of wedding
Recently, Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video of how her friends reacted upon finding her puzzle invitation to be her bridesmaids. Ira sent them boxes with custom-made puzzle pieces, uniquely designed for each one, and requested that someone record their reactions as they unpacked the parcel. The video captured their responses to the surprise invitation.
Sharing the video, Ira penned a lengthy note. She wrote, “Popeye: Edit it bit by bit. Me: Does it in one night. This has been on the to-do since April. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. Also, now MISHTY! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED WITHIN A MONTH! I love you guys so much. Do you see the variety and range of the people in my life? Don’t miss the contrast between Zayn and Danielle’s reaction to puzzles, Danielle’s montage of “it’s so cute!” Which had to be interspersed with Nihal’s attempt to not cry (first I thought the sighs were because of the puzzle, then I realised he was feeling emotional), the contrast between Kshitej and everyone else’s reactions, the following and not following of instructions (clearly they were not clear enough), all the various camera men and their running commentary.”
“Just watch the whole video. Don’t miss anything. I’ve watched all this footage lots of times. And it still fills my heart every time. AAAAAAAAAAHHHH ITS HAPPENING!! Now someone else please make the bachelorette video. My quota for editing for the wedding is over.#bridesmaids #countdown,” she concluded.
TAKE A LOOK:
About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s relationship
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare held their engagement ceremony in November of the previous year, attended by their families and close friends. The couple is set to tie the knot on January 3, 2024, and Aamir Khan himself confirmed the wedding date.
