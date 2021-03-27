WATCH: Irrfan’s son Babil Khan reveals his EPIC reaction when a director asked him to give 'smouldering looks'

Babil Khan has shared a hilarious video on Instagram to reveal how he responded to his director when he was asked to flaunt his smouldering look, will crack you up.

Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil has been pretty active on social media and has been spreading positivity since Irrfan’s demise on 29 April 2020. The star kid shares pictures and videos of Irrfan on his account very often and fans have been getting quite emotional in the comment section. Recently Babil shared 2 video clips on Instagram mentioning that once a director asked him to “look sexy” and to which he replied, “I don’t know how to be sexy.”

In the second selfie video, Babil takes an actor’s pause before delivering the line and he says, “Nahi aata hai yaar.” Babil captioned the entire post, “When your director is like now give me the sexy and smouldering looks for the photo shoot and then the photographer repeats the exact same thing again, “sir, yeh thoda sexy wala lenge.” Babil has been wanting to be an actor for quite a long time but he has been sincere about the fact that he wants to finish his graduation from London and post that look for film offers. Babil quite often shares Irrfan’s throwback pictures, past anecdotes and the learnings he has taken from his father.

Babil has mentioned in the past that it is not going to be easy to set foot in Irrfan’s legacy considering that he changed the definition of acting in Hindi cinema. Babil recently shared the picture of a book that he gave to Irrfan when he was 12 years old and asked him to write about acting tips in it. In the few pages that he shared one can see the acting pointers written by Irrfan himself and Babil hoped to learn from him after he graduates.

Irrfan battled a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumor for two long years in which he also did his last released film Angrezi Medium. The battle ended with his sad demise in April 2020 but Babil aims to take this great legacy forward by foraying into acting.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil takes a trip down the memory lane; Shares throwback PHOTOS with his father

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×