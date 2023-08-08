WATCH: Is Kiara Advani a part of Ranveer Singh's Don 3 or Jee Le Zaraa? Her latest appearance grabs attention

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently returned to Mumbai with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra post celebrating her 31st birthday. After a relaxing vacation, it seems like Kiara is geared up to sign her next film. Earlier today, on August 8, Kiara Advani was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani's office in the city. Interestingly, she made the appearance after Farhan announced Don 3 officially on social media. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Ranveer will be seen headlining the much-awaited film.

Will Kiara Advani feature in Don 3 or Jee Le Zaraa?

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Post the release, it was speculated that the actress is being considered for Farhan's Jee Le Zaraa after Priyanka Chopra reportedly exited from it. It was said that Kiara will feature alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina. But nothing was officially confirmed by the makers. Today, after she was seen visiting Akhtar and Sidhwani's office, netizens started assuming that Kiara might be the leading lady in Don 3 opposite Ranveer. The speculations started doing the rounds because her appearance clashed with Don 3 announcement. On the other hand, Pinkvilla recently also reported that Kiara and Kareena Kapoor are in talks for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next, backed by Excel Entertainment. So it remains to be seen if Kiara will be a part of Don 3 or Jee Le Zaraa, or if she met Ritesh Sidhwani to discuss about Ashwiny's film. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen assuming the reason behind her meeting with Sidhwani. A fan wrote, "Not sure maybe for Kiara-Kareena movie with Ashwini...but Ranveer-Kiara in don would be banger too tbh!!" Another fan wrote, "Nice kiara."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara, who won hearts with her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha recently, has reportedly signed War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Pinkvilla was the first to inform about the same. She will be a part of YRF's spy universe. Apart from this, she has Game Changer with Ram Charan in the pipeline.

