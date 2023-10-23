WATCH: Ishaan Khatter and rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz walk arm-in-arm as they step out for dinner date

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's brother, stirred headlines last month as speculations arose about his love life. Reports have indicated that the actor is currently in a serious relationship with Chandni Bainz, a Malaysian model. While the two have remained discreet about these speculations, their public appearances together have not gone unnoticed. Recently, Ishaan and Chandni stepped out for a dinner date in style. They were seen arm-in-arm, as they walked into a restaurant, adding fuel to the ongoing rumors about their relationship.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz make public appearance as they step out for dinner

On the night of Sunday, October 22, the Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter was seen stepping out of his car with his rumored girlfriend, Chandni Bainz. Ishaan looked sharp in a white shirt and gray pants, complemented by brown shoes and a watch. Chandni showcased her style in a white top and denim skirt, paired with white sneakers and carrying a white purse. She gracefully walked towards a restaurant, with a hand placed on one side of her face. The rumored couple was spotted arm-in-arm, making their way inside the restaurant in Mumbai.

Take a look!

More about Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz’s rumored relationship

Ishaan Khatter was previously rumored to be romantically involved with Ananya Panday, his co-star in the movie Khaali Peeli. However, reports suggested that the two had parted ways last year. According to a previous report in Bombay Times, Ishaan has found love once again, this time with Chandni Bainz, whom he has already introduced to his close circle of friends.

Chandni is a fashion model with an active social media presence. There are indications that she plans to pursue a career in Bollywood. The duo has been spotted together at an engagement bash, and their Instagram posts from September hinted at a joint holiday in Kashmir. Despite these sightings, a formal confirmation of Ishaan and Chandni’s relationship is still pending.

On the professional front, Ishaan was most recently seen on the big screen in the supernatural comedy Phone Bhoot, released in 2022, where he starred alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He is slated to feature in the war drama Pippa and the series The Perfect Couple.

ALSO READ: Who is Chandni Bainz? Everything you need to know about Ishaan Khatter’s rumored girlfriend