WATCH: Ishaan Khatter croons & grooves to Dhadak title track in 'wild throwback' video.

In the spirit of Throwback Tuesday, Ishaan Khatter has blessed our timelines with a super candid video. Taking to Instagram, Ishaan treated his fans and followers of a video of himself from 2018. Yes, you heard that right. In the video, Ishaan can be seen crooning and grooving to the title track of his debut film Dhadak. The Ajay-Atul song was one of the most hit songs that year and saw Ishaan as well as Janhvi Kapoor making their debut.

In the video, we get to see Ishaan singing the Dhadak track alongside a guitarist. While he sang the chorus, Ishaan smoothly transitioned into an impromptu dance sequence as the singers continued with the Dhadak track. He captioned the video, "Wild throwback 2018. ‘Grown ups’ can really pull the “beta nacho” card at any given time even if it is your own film’s music the band is playing live I love this song even though I butchered that one note."

Take a look at Ishaan's sweet singing video:

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed this week that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday ended their three-year relationship. The young lovebirds split mutually after their relationship blossomed on the sets of Khaali Peeli.

