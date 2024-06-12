WATCH: Ishaan Khatter enjoys dinner date with rumored GF Chandni Bainz; actor smiles at paparazzi before getting into car

Love is in the air for actor Ishaan Khatter and his rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz. Ishaan, who has always stayed mum about his relationship status, is grabbing headlines for dating Malaysian model Chandni these days.

On June 11, the young actor was spotted in Mumbai. His rumored girlfriend Chandni was also there with him.

Ishaan Khatter steps out on a dinner date

A video of Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz has caught our attention on Instagram, in which the rumored lovebirds can be seen coming out of an eatery at night. As seen in the clip, Chandni comes out first and then Ishaan poses for the cameras.

Chandni wore an icy blue crop top and paired it with white mini skirt. Ishaan opted for a grey tee and blue jeans for their dinner date. After posing for the paparazzi, the Dhadak actor then sits in the car while flashing his million-dollar smile.

Watch the video here:

Ishaan Khatter's movie date with Chandni Bainz

On June 1, Ishaan Khatter took his rumored girlfriend Chandni out on a movie date. Ishaan's mom, actress Neelima Azeem also accompanied them. Photos and videos of them went viral on social media back then. The rumored couple had twinned their outfits during their movie date.

Ishaan looked happy during the moment. The actor also opened the door for Chandni as she sat in the car.

Ishaan Khatter's love life

Ishaan Khatter has been rumored to be dating Chandni Bainz for quite some time now. They were first spotted together in September, 2024. Ishaan and Chandni also attended the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya together.

Ishaan was also snapped with his rumored girlfriend at a restaurant on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Ishaan Khatter's work front

Ishaan Khatter has featured in movies like Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak, Pippa, Khaali Peeli, and Phone Bhoot. Ishaan worked as an assistant director in Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2016 film, Udta Punjab.

Ishaan Khatter is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. He is Shahid Kapoor's half brother.

