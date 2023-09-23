WATCH: Ishaan Khatter walks hand-in-hand with rumored GF Chandni Bainz as they make first public appearance

Ishaan Khatter, the young Bollywood actor has been considered one of the most promising talents of his generation. The talented actor has made a place for himself in the film industry with back-to-back notable performances. However, along with his work front, Shahid Kapoor's little brother has also been making headlines with speculations on his love life.

Recently, it was rumored that Ishaan Khatter has found love again and is dating Chandni Bainz, who is a model by profession and hails from Malaysia. Even though the young actor has been maintaining a dignified silence on his love life as always, the new rumored couple in town was spotted together for the first time, on Friday (September 22, 2023) night.

Ishaan Khatter makes first public appearance with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Interestingly, the Dhadak actor, who has not reacted to the reports on his relationship with Chandni Bainz, was spotted with his rumored girlfriend in Mumbai city, on Friday night. The new love birds in town stepped out together to attend the engagement bash of their friend Ojas Desai and was seen walking hand-in-hand as they made an exit. Interestingly, Ishaan Khatter's elder brother Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the event.

The Phone Bhoot actor looked handsome in a powder blue glimmering shirt, which he paired with black trousers. Chandni Bainz, on the other hand, looked pretty in a floral thigh-slit gown, white heels, simple make-up, a free hairdo, and minimal accessories. Ishaan Khatter, who quickly got his rumored girlfriend into the car, was later seen posing for paparazzi pictures. He also interacted with a few fans before leaving.

Have a look at Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz's first video together:

Ishaan Khatter's work front

The young actor, who made his acting debut in 2017 with the acclaimed movie Beyond The Clouds, rose to fame with his 2018-released romantic drama Dhadak, which is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Ishaan Khatter was later seen in some notable projects, including A Suitable Boy, Khaali Peeli, and Phone Bhoot. He wrapped the shooting of Pippa, the upcoming war drama and the project is now gearing up for a theatrical release. The actor is also playing a key role in The Perfect Couple, the upcoming Netflix series.

