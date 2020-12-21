  1. Home
WATCH: It's Salman Khan Vs deadly gangster Aayush Sharma in the first look teaser of Antim: The Final Truth

The first look teaser of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's deadly face off from Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth was just released. Aayush's bulked up avatar is seen taking on Salman in a video.
December 21, 2020
After unveiling Salman Khan's first look as the Sikh cop, the makers of Antim: The Final Truth have brought forth the deadly and exciting look of Aayush Sharma as the bulked-up and fierce gangster in a first look teaser of the film. With the latest teaser of Antim, Aayush Sharma exhibits incredible versatility shifting gears from one end of the spectrum to the other. The first look of Salman featured him as a Sikh cop who was all set to go on a wild chase of a deadly gangster played by Aayush Sharma.

In the new teaser, we get to see Aayush in a fierce and deadly avatar take on Salman in a shirtless avatar. As the two men take on each other, all the audience can be guaranteed is massy entertainment. For the role, Aayush had to bulk up and train physically and that is exactly what one can see when he is seen him charging towards Salman in an angry avatar. As he goes ahead to punch Salman, the superstar stops him and the two lock horns in a fight to the finish. The background music too was like a war cry and is sure to intrigue fans about the upcoming actioner.

Salman also shared the first look teaser on his social media handles and teased fans with it. Sharing it, he wrote, "Antim Begins." The film is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern and Salman will be starring as a turbaned Sikh cop in it along with Aayush Sharma. The film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The shoot of the film had kicked off a few weeks ago when Aayush shared Salman's first look from the sets. 

Take a look:

Credits :Pinkvilla

