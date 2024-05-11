WATCH: It’s double date night for Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar; fans reminded of ZNMD

It was a happy Friday night for lovebirds Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar. They were spotted enjoying their date nights, and the video went viral on social media.

The couples were seen posing together, with bright smiles on their faces after they stepped out of the restaurant.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar enjoy night out

A video on Instagram reminds fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar stepped out with their ladyloves Saba Azad and Shibani Dandekar, respectively, for a fun date night.

In the video, Arjun and Imraan, aka Hrithik and Farhan, were seen posing outside the restaurant with their ladyloves. Hrithik wore denim, while Saba opted for a black outfit. On the other hand, Farhan chose a black outfit, while Shibani looked super cool in denim.

Have a look:

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "This reminds me of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." Another fan commented, "It's Arjun and Imraan reunion reminding me of ZNMD." Others were also seen dropping red hearts as they reacted to the video. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Speaking about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the film also starrer Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film received a lot of love because of its storyline and characterizations.

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar's work front

On the work front, a Mid-Day report claimed that Hrithik Roshan, along with his filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, plan to crack the concept of Krrish 4 this summer. Director Siddharth Anand also hinted at the possibility of Krrish 4 recently via his tweet.

A source close to the development shared with the portal that Hrithik is currently busy filming for War 2. But he will be involved in ideating the next part with his father and their in-house team of writers. It has been revealed that the project is currently in advanced stages.

Talking about his current project, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Hrithik Roshan started shooting for War 2 in February 2024. The YRF Spy Universe Film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and the filmmaker is charged with bringing out a new side of Roshan as Kabir in the War sequel.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar showcased his talent as a producer, writer, director, and actor in a diverse array of films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Toofaan, Fukrey 3, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and many more.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani announced Don 3 in August 2023, with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Earlier in February 2024, Kiara Advani joined the film as the lead heroine.

ALSO READ: Don 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani starrer to go on floors in Feb 2025, Farhan Akhtar scouting locations in UK