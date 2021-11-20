WATCH: It's 'Pappiyan Jhappiyan' at the stage as Ranveer Singh performs at a wedding in Delhi

Besides his memorable acts on the silver screen and eccentric fashion sense, Ranveer Singh is also known for his energy and enthusiasm. There’s hardly anyone in the tinsel town who is as energetic as the Padmaavat star. It is not uncommon for Bollywood celebs to perform at weddings while the guests and fans cheer them on. And this time around, it was Ranveer Singh who was seen setting the stage on fire, as he performed at a wedding in New Delhi.

A few hours back, Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh was spotted performing at a wedding in the national capital. As Ranveer took the stage, the crowd cheered for him. The actor hi-fived people standing near the stage, before getting down amidst the guests. In another clip, Ranveer is seen standing with a few other people on the stage. One of the guys comes forward and not only hugs the actor but also lands a peck on his cheek. Ranveer then excitedly says into the microphone, “Pappiyaan, Jhappiyaan”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s video:

Is there anyone who can match Ranveer's infectious energy? I don't think so!

P.S. The groom kissing Ranveer is #RanveerSingh #DelhiWedding pic.twitter.com/zNK4uMgyof — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 19, 2021

Earlier today, another video surfaced on social media, where Ranveer was spotted walking towards his car as fans waited all around to get a glimpse of him in the national capital. Not only Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted there too, amid the shoot for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As they walked towards their respective cars, fans called out to them, while the actors and director smiled and waved back.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a special corner dedicated to Rishi Kapoor in their new house?