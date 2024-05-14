WATCH: Jackie Shroff teaches kids how to pose for selfie in full ‘bhidu’ style and it is too good to be missed

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is undeniably a unique personality. Affectionately referred to as 'bhidu' by his fans, he exudes a cool aura in the film industry. With his distinctive style and unparalleled charisma, he has become a beloved figure for many. A recent video featuring the actor has now gone viral, capturing attention across social media platforms.

In the viral video, he is seen engaging with young fans and striking poses with them, all in his signature 'bhidu' style.

Jackie Shroff’s ‘bhidu’ style banter is unmissable

Today, Jackie Shroff was spotted in the city, exuding his characteristic style. The actor enjoyed a lively interaction with the paparazzi. In a now-viral video, Jackie is seen posing with some young fans and guiding them on how to take a selfie. Upon their successful attempt, he praised them in his trademark 'bhidu' style, saying "ek number".

He also took photos with other fans, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. Jackie was dressed in a denim shirt, brown cargo pants, complemented by stylish glasses, and topped off with a bucket hat adorned with the word 'bhidu'.

Jackie Shroff seeks personality rights protection

Jackie Shroff recently took legal action by filing a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection for his name, likeness, and the unauthorized use of his nickname 'Bhidu'. On Tuesday, May 14, he initiated legal proceedings against multiple entities for using his name, images, voice, and his moniker 'Bhidu' without permission. His case is set for a hearing on May 15.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jackie Shroff appeared in the short film Hunter with Suniel Shetty and Jailer alongside Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. His upcoming film Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31.

