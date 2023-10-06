WATCH: Jackie Shroff’s new video leaves netizens confused

Jackie Shroff, Bollywood's beloved 'Jaggu Dada,' has graced the industry with an illustrious career. Even today, the veteran actor actively engages in exciting film projects and makes delightful appearances at various public events. Known for his quirky behavior and funny antics, Shroff recently shared a seemingly random video on social media, leaving everyone puzzled. The mystery surrounding whether it was an accidental post or a playful prank has become the latest buzz in the entertainment space.

Jackie Shroff shares quirky video leaving everyone confused

On Thursday, October 5, Jackie Shroff took to Instagram Stories, treating his followers to a video where he appeared in a denim ensemble, speaking in a language that left everyone perplexed. The caption added to the intrigue, stating, "I have some crazy news to share with you guys!" The utterly random nature of the video has left fans scratching their heads in confusion. One fan humorously commented, "I only understand train station" with laughing emojis.

Have a look at the video:

The video, undeniably amusing, has become a topic of speculation. Whether it was accidentally posted or is part of a mysterious prank remains unclear. The fact that the video hasn't been taken down, adds an extra layer of curiosity. It's almost like that exhilarating moment when your favorite celebrity finally responds to your DM, but there's a twist – you can't quite understand what they're trying to convey.

Indeed, it appears that fans will need to exercise a bit of patience, awaiting further clarification to unravel the meaning behind Jackie Shroff's hilarious video.

