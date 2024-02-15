WATCH: Jackky Bhagnani blushes as paps say 'Shaadi Mubarak Ho' before wedding with Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are preparing for their wedding on February 21, 2024, in Goa. Days before the ceremony, Jackky was photographed at the airport, where paparazzi extended congratulations. Despite maintaining silence about the wedding, Jackky's expressions revealed his excitement as he blushed in response to questions and well-wishes from the paparazzi.

Jackky Bhagnani is all smiles

A few days before the wedding, Jackky Bhagnani was caught by the paparazzi at the airport, engaging in a lively exchange of questions and congratulatory wishes. Despite maintaining silence about the impending wedding, Jackky's blushing smile and expressions spoke volumes about his excitement and happiness.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding details

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are looking forward to have a 3 day wedding event in Goa, starting with pre-wedding ceremonies on February 19 and the wedding on February 21. Emphasiding eco-friendliness, they have chosen not to use physical invitations and have banned fireworks. The couple has assigned individuals to assess the carbon footprint, calculating the number of trees to be planted as part of their environmental initiative.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding venue

As per a recent India Today report, a source close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani stated, "Selecting ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple's preference for elegance and opulence. This expansive property, nestled in the serene landscapes of Goa, offers an ideal backdrop for an intimate and luxurious celebration."

Described on the ITC Hotel's website, ITC Grand Goa features 246 rooms and provides direct access to Arossim Beach, spanning 45 acres with lush landscaped grounds and Indo-Portuguese design elements. According to Makemytrip.com, room rates at ITC Grand Goa range from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have recently revised their wedding plans, opting for an Indian destination over an overseas one.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding outfit designers

According to ETimes, around five designers, including Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu and Nikhil, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta, are diligently crafting wedding attire for the soon-to-be-married couple.

