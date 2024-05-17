WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor admits ‘she will die’ if not a part of Mr and Mrs Mahi; makers give sneek-peak into her injury on set

All eyes are on Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as they are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi. The trailer of the film was recently released, and fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film.

The actress during the press conference had revealed that she had suffered injuries on her shoulder during the prepping. And now makers have released a video of the actress’ transformation from an actress to a cricketer and gave us an insight into all the hard work and injuries she had to face during the same.