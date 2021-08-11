WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she holds mom Sridevi’s hand in a throwback VIDEO

was one of the biggest stars Indian cinema had ever seen. Mom, in 2017, which was her last full-fledged screen role was her 300th film. The legendary actress had participated in films across regional boundaries and actress in many languages. Sridevi passed away tragically in 2018. The actress was last seen up on screen in -led ‘Zero’. She played a cameo as herself along with other actresses including , Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, and others. Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuted in 2018 with Dhadak and has many films lined up.

In a video shared by a page on Instagram, Janhvi could be seen walking around her mother as a kid. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are walking inside a party and Janhvi is exuberating with happiness as she held her mother’s hand. Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi is also in the video alongside dad Boney Kapoor. Sridevi looks stunning in a pink lehenga. On the other hand, Janhvi and Khushi donned twinning outfits in warm peach shades. Boney Kapoor sported an ethnic ensemble with a shawl wrapped over his shoulder. Several fans of Sridevi took to the comment section and wrote wonderful things about the actress as they remembered her.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Roohi was a theatrical release that met with an underwhelming response. She has several films lined up including Dharma Productions Dostana 2, where she is playing one of the central roles. She is also portraying the lead part in Good Luck Jerry.

