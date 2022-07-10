WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor arrives late for Bawaal shoot in Poland; Varun Dhawan asks ‘what is this behaviour’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal is one of the most-anticipated films. The movie was announced in April, this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore. The duo recently wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of the film and are currently filming for Bawaal in Poland. Varun and Janhvi are having a lot of fun shooting together and are often giving glimpses of their onset fun on social media.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, the Student Of The Year actor took to his Instagram story and shared a video of Janhvi as she arrived late for the shoot of Bawaal. In this video, the entire team including Nitesh, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Varun can be seen waiting outside a hotel for Janhvi. As soon as the actress arrives, she apologises to the filmmaker by saying, “I’m sorry sir, bohot late hogaya.” To which, the director hilariously responds, “Agar log Bawaal ka beginning miss kar denge toh tumhara character samjh mein nahi aayega." Varun, on the other hand, teaser her and says, “Janhvi, what is this behavior man?"

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film will be shot in India and abroad. It is a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi's characters to travel across multiple countries. For the unversed, Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. It is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from Bawaal, on the work front, Varun is currently riding high on the success of JugJugg Jeeyo. Next, he will star in Bhediya. Whereas Janhvi will feature in Good Luck Jerry, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Mili.

ALSO READ: No 'Bawaal' on sets as shoot of Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan's film comes to a halt; PHOTO