WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor asks paparazzi if they heard Mr & Mrs Mahi's Dekhha Tenu; actress' reaction to their reply wins hearts

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. For this, they are relentlessly working hard and promoting it online and offline.

Janhvi recently asked paparazzi whether they heard Dekhha Tenu or not and her reaction to their answer made her smile ear-to-ear.

Janhvi Kapoor asks paparazzi about Dekhha Tenu

A video on Instagram shows Janhvi Kapoor posing for the cameras as she was spotted in the city today, May 19. During her spotting, she asked the paparazzi if they heard Dekhha Tenu from her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. She asked, "Gana suna aap logo ne? Achha laga?" To this paparazzi said, "Yes, tabse aapko hi dekh rahe hai." Hearigng this, Janhvi smiled and delightfully said, "Oh ho ho"

Have a look:

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "so cute." Another commented, "She's sweet." Another user said, "Nice" Others were also see dropping lovely comments for the actress.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's funny Dekhha Tenu recreation is too hard to miss

On May 19, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a fun video as they poured in love for Dekhha Tenu. In the video, Akansha can be seen lip-syncing Dekhha Tenu from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and seemed like dedicating the song to Alia who is shy and smiling. When Akansha was ready to hug Alia, the latter became confused as she grabbed fries and realized that all the time she was singing the songs to the fries and not her. Sharing the video, the caption of the post read, "This song T̶h̶i̶s̶ ̶g̶i̶r̶l̶ These fries #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas May 31st!"

To this, Janhvi commented, "Lol love it"

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film will showcase Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra 'Mahi' and Janhvi Kapoor as Mahima 'Mahi.' The movie revolves around Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by an arranged marriage. Sharing the same nickname, Mahi, they become Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi will hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

