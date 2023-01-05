WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she arrives with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya for Rhea Kapoor's party

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following, is currently enjoying the praise coming her way for her solid performance in Mili. The film was recently released on an OTT platform and the audience has loved watching her in a different avatar. This was the first time that she teamed up with her producer dad Boney Kapoor. Amid enjoying the appreciation, Janhvi was seen making heads turn on Wednesday night as attended her sister Rhea Kapoor's party in Bandra. Interestingly, she was seen arriving with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya spotted together

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani hosted a private dinner party at their lavish house in Bandra on Wednesday night. The Kapoor clan was seen making their way to the party in style. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and wife Antara were seen arriving for the dinner. But it was Janhvi who caught everyone's attention. She arrived with Shikhar in the same car. When the paparazzi tried to capture them, Janhvi was seen blushing and hiding her face. Every time she gets clicked, she interacts with them. But this time, she was just keeping it low-key. Janhvi was seen sporting a white sweatshirt and casual pants while Shikhar opted for a blue t-shirt and jeans. The rumoured love birds were all smiles. Have a look:



How did Janhvi Kapoor reunite with Shikhar Pahariya? It was reported that Janhvi was in a relationship with Shikhar earlier. But the duo called it quits for some time. Later, she was seen enjoying her Maldivian vacay with Shikhar. The pictures from their trip added fuel to the rumours. After their trip, they have been clicked together on several occasions. In December 2022, Shikhar was seen attending Anil Kapoor's birthday bash with Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor. The duo even posed for the paparazzi. Before this party, Janhvi was seen attending Kunal Rawal’s fashion show in Delhi with Shikhar. Their video from the event stormed the Internet. Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His name cropped up during Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 when Janhvi appeared with Sara Ali Khan. It was rumoured that Sara and Janhvi dated the Pahariya brothers in the past. Even their pictures with Shikhar and Veer went viral on the Internet after the episode was aired. Janhvi Kapoor's work front Janhvi is currently busy prepping for Mr and Mrs Mahi. She will be seen with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated to hit theatres in April this year.

