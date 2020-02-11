WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3500 steps bare feet at Tirupati; Fans say ‘She is religious like mom Sridevi’

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent spiritual trip with her best friend to Tirupati has netizens comparing her with her late mom Sridevi. In the video, Janhvi is seen climbing 3500 steps bare feet to seek blessings. Check it out.

Often in the past, Janhvi Kapoor has been called the exact mirror image of her late mother and legendary actress . The Dostana 2 star's recent trip to Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara has once again left netizens in awe of her similarity with her late mom. While the stunning photos from Janhvi’s trip with her best friend have been taking over the internet, it is a recent video of Kapoor climbing 3500 steps at Tirupati that has left fans lauding her efforts.

In the video, Janhvi is seen walking up to the Lord Venkateshwara temple and seeking blessings. What fans noticed was Kapoor climbing up 3500 steps bare feet to pray to the deity. Clad in a white salwar kameez, Janhvi is seen praying at the temple and seeking blessings for herself and family. Seeing her dedication to climb up the steps to offer prayers, fans have been praising her. Many users commented on the video and mentioned that Janhvi seems to have taken after her mom Sridevi.

A user wrote, “She's very religious like her mom, she is following her foot steps. She's soo real why people coments bad, hate her without knowing truth. Please appreciate her efforts this not easy to climb 3500 steps.” Meanwhile, in another video, we can see Janhvi clad in a red-orange lehenga and blouse with dupatta. She is seen walking out of the temple after seeking blessings of the Lord Venkateshwara at Tirupati. Along with Janhvi, her bestie is also seen beside her in the same.

Check out the video and fan comments:

Meanwhile, Janhvi too had shared some stunning photos from her Tirupati trip with her best friend Tanisha. The Dostana 2 actress is bracing up for the upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to be released on March 13, 2020.

