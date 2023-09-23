WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor dances her heart out with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Ambani’s Ganpati Visarjan

Janhvi Kapoor is one of our favorite actresses in Bollywood. Ever since she stepped into the industry in 2018 with Dhadak and has flaunted her acting skills in the movies that followed, Janhvi has created a huge fan base for herself, all owing to her talent, hard work, and dedication. While Janhvi is inarguably a spectacular actress, it seems like she is an impeccable dancer too! Recently, the Gunjan Saxena actress was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya during Ganpati Visarjan, and the duo were seen shaking a leg.

Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya spotted dancing at Ganpati Visarjan

Recently, during Ambani’s Ganpati Visarjan, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted dancing and they seemed to be enjoying the moment to the fullest. The rumored lovebirds danced their heart out as a huge crowd gathered to bid Ganpati Bappa adieu. In a picture, Shikhar’s brother was also seen striking a pose with the rumored couple.

Check out fan reactions to Shikhar and Janhvi dancing their heart out

As Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya danced their heart out during the Ganpati Visarjan, fans too seemed to be rejoicing along with the duo as they had various reactions to share. A fan said, “Love this side of Janhvi” and another fan mentioned, “Jakaas ekdum (superb)”. It seems like fans are gushing over the rumored lovebirds after the video surfaced.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Actress Janhvi Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with 2018’s Dhadak and has been unstoppable ever since. She recently featured in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal alongside actor Varun Dhawan and slayed her character in it. Notably, Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Janhvi would soon appear opposite Tiger Shroff in the Rambo adaptation. She can also be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi.

