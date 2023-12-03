WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor dances to Dhadak song Zingaat at event; dazzles in yellow saree

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She not only amazes her fans with her natural acting skills but also her fashion sense is top-notch. At a recent event, the actress was seen dancing to the song Zingaat from her debut film Dhadak.

Janhvi Kapoor dances to her debut film Dhadak song

A video on Instagram shows Jahnvi Kapoor grooving to the song Zingaat. The song is from her debut film Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. In the video, the actress aced the dance steps as she attended an event. The diva radiated elegance in a beautiful floral-printed yellow saree. She left her hair open and wore a heavy necklace.

Take a look:

The 26-year-old actress is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, which was a commercial success.

The actress was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in the city as they stepped out for a lunch date along with Khushi Kapoor, who was celebrating her 23rd birthday on November 5. For the outing, Janhvi turned heads as she looked gorgeous in a long red dress. She paired it up with small earrings and minimal makeup. The actress also carried a white sling bag and completed the look with sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor's work-front

The actress will next be seen in Devara. The film will also star Jr. NTR in the titular role. She recently wrapped the shoot for this highly-anticipated pan-India project. The out-and-out mass entertainer will feature Saif Ali Khan in the role of an antagonist. The film is set to release on April 5, 2024.

