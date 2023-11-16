WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts cute stickers on her hand, indulges in fun interaction with paps

Janhvi Kapoor has garnered significant acclaim for her distinctive roles in films over the past few years. Apart from her acting prowess, she is also celebrated as a youth fashion icon. Known for her chic and stylish avatars, Janhvi consistently dazzles fans with unique accessories. On a recent outing in the city, she caught attention by flaunting cute stickers on her hand. Janhvi further showcased her fun side by engaging in a lighthearted banter with paparazzi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps out into the city with stickers adorning her hand

On Thursday, November 16, the paparazzi in Mumbai caught a glimpse of Jahnvi Kapoor, who looked stunning in a pink evening dress. With minimal makeup and her hair left open, she exuded elegance. However, what stole the show were the cute and playful stickers adorning her arm.

As she got into her car, the camerapersons requested her to stop since they hadn't taken pictures. Janhvi graciously apologized and invited them to capture the shots. She suggested they let her sit in her car first before taking pictures. Although the paparazzi said they were fine with just the video, Janhvi, true to her humble nature, posed happily with a huge smile for the photographs. In the midst of it all, she also exchanged Diwali greetings with them.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves in the film industry this year. Her appearance in the movie Bawaal, where she portrayed the role of an epileptic patient in the romantic drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan, caught the audience's attention. Additionally, she made a cameo in the Heart Throb song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Looking ahead, Janhvi is poised to make her Telugu debut in Devara, sharing the screen with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Her upcoming projects also include Sharan Sharma’s sports drama, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is eagerly anticipated, with its scheduled release in theaters on April 19, 2024. Janhvi is also set to portray the lead role in the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

