WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor goofing around with her pet Panda is the dose of cuteness you need today

Spending time with pets is all the relaxation that one needs and well, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor is putting this theory to test today. On Thursday, Janhvi gave her fans a sneak peek into her time at home with sister Khushi Kapoor and their pet dog Panda and well, it left fans gushing over the star. Janhvi and Khushi adore their pet Panda and often drop photos with it. And today, the Roohi star seemed to be in a mood to goof around with the fluff!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi dropped two videos while spending time with her furry friend. In the video, Janhvi could be seen lying on her bed with Panda by her side. She could be seen pretending to take a bite of her pet with the sound of 'crunch' playing in the background. Every time Janhvi took a bite, the pet was quite intrigued and its cute reactions left Janhvi gushing over it. While goofing around, Janhvi was in awe of the reactions Panda was giving. Khushi also was seen sitting behind Janhvi in one of the videos.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently was in the headlines when her film with Rajkummar Rao was announced. Starring her and Raj in the lead, Mr & Mrs Mahi was announced with a video by Karan Johar. The film is being backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma. It is all set to release on October 7, 2022. It is the second project in which Raj and Janhvi will be working together.

Besides this, Janhvi also has Good Luck Jerry with producer Aanand L Rai in the pipeline. She is also shooting for Helen remake titled Mili. It is backed by dad Boney Kapoor.

