WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor helps cousin Shanaya cut birthday cake in aww-dorable childhood video ft. Anshula, others

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is celebrating her 24th birthday today, and wishes for the actress have been pouring in on social media. Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor took to their Instagram to share pictures with her. Meanwhile, Maheep dropped an adorable throwback video that also features Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others!

Baby Janhvi Kapoor features in a throwback video from Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a major throwback video from Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday celebration many years ago. It shows baby Shanaya getting ready to cut the cake. Standing next to her is her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya is seen in a white frock, while Janhvi is dressed in blue.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor stood beside Janhvi and Shanaya, and as everyone sang the birthday song, Shanaya clapped. Janhvi is then seen helping her cousin cut the cake, after which Shanaya blows out the candles. Janhvi looks excited and happy, and the video also shows glimpses of Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, and their mom Mona Shourie, and Nirmal Kapoor.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life @shanayakapoor02 I love you my baby,” wrote Maheep, while sharing the video. Soon, birthday messages for Shanaya started pouring in.

Malaika Arora commented on Maheep’s post and wrote, “Happy birthday my darling baby @shanayakapoor02,” while Neelam Kothari, Shilpa Shetty, and others also wished her. Sophie Chudry wrote, “So cute!! Happy bday.”

Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her film debut with Mohanlal's Vrushabha. She wrapped the first schedule of the film in August this year. The upcoming pan-India film is directed by Nanda Kishore, and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media, and AVS Studios have teamed up for the multilingual project.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the Telugu action drama Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh.

