WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor is humble to the paps despite a photographer following Khushi Kapoor to the elevator

Janhvi Kapoor and sister began the new year on an ethnic note. The sisters were spotted out and about in city on 1 January and as usual the paparazzi were ready with their cameras to snap them. They donned breezy ethnic outfits and looked comfortable as they smiled for the cameras. The sisters along with their immediate family have been spending quality time since Khushi, who currently studies in the US, is in the city for her holidays. Today, they were spotted in Mumbai's suburbs entering a building when a certain enthusiastic paparazzi followed Khushi inside the building in order to click her pictures.

In the video, we can see Khushi and Janhvi stepping outside their cars and heading inside the building. And while they did pose for the paps outside, one photographer wanted to capture Khushi. He then followed her till the building's elevator, while calling out her name. Janhvi, who was already inside the elevator, did not seem to be upset by this and instead said, "Aap yaha tak aa gaye? Happy New Year." However, Khushi was not keen on smiling for the camera anymore and turned her back to the photographer.

