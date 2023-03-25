WATCH Janhvi Kapoor kicking the weekend with an extensive workout; What are you waiting for?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and also one of the fittest actors too. Janhvi has proved her acting prowess with her back-to-back hit films and is ready to take on new challenges when it comes to experimenting with her roles. Well, she always makes sure to hit the gym and works hard to look perfect. Even on a Saturday, the actress has made sure to work out and motivate her fans also to do so by sharing a clip of her home workout session.

Janhvi Kapoor shares clip from her workout

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a clip of her home workout. She can be seen lying on the floor on a red coloured mat. She is wearing Olive green coloured shorts that she paired with a neon green and black coloured sports bra. She holds a dumble in her hand and can be seen stretching and doing an abs workout. This clip was originally shared by her trainer who even wrote, “can’t stop, won’t stop!”.

Check out the picture:

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from NTR 30's mahurat puja

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with stunning pictures. She also posted a picture of the clapboard from the mahurat puja. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen sporting a gorgeous green saree with a pair of matching jhumkas. Her voluminous hair and on-point makeup look absolutely dreamy. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30." Meanwhile, Janhvi recently in an interview said that she manifested her role in NTR 30. She also said that she always wanted to work with Jr NTR.

