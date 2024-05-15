WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor lists down qualities of an ideal partner at event; blushes and winks as audience chimes in, ‘Aapko to mil gaya hai’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and the recently released trailer gives a peek into the world of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The trailer looks promising and also showcases Kapoor's and Rao's fresh chemistry.

Adding to that, Janhvi Kapoor, who is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya, never misses a chance to flaunt her love for her rumored beau. The actress was recently spotted wearing a necklace with the name Shikhu, showcasing her PDA. During a promotional event for her upcoming movie, she talked about the qualities she would like to have in her partner and was left blushing by the audience's response.

Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she describes her ideal partner

During the promotional event of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the actress was asked about the qualities she would like to have in her ideal partner. Janhvi listed down some major qualities, and then a media person joked, "All the Best."

Janhvi responded, asking why, and if it's difficult to find someone like this, to which a few in the audience said, "Mil Gaya Hai Apko." Upon hearing this, the actress instantly started blushing and even winked. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

For those living under the rocks, the rumors of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s blossoming romance have been quite rife for some time now. The duo has always remained tight-lipped about the speculations. However, their frequent trips to religious places and Janhvi’s ‘Shikhu’ pendant have been enough to keep the rumor mills buzzing.

Last month, Janhvi attended the special screening of Maidaan, led by Ajay Devgn and backed by her father Boney Kapoor. The actress served boss lady vibes in a white suit with flared pants, but it was her necklace that grabbed attention and caused a major stir on social media. The actress was seen flaunting a necklace that had ‘Shikhu’ written on it.

About Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film revolves around a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi’s dreams of becoming a cricketer are shattered, so he realizes them through his wife, who loves the game as well. The surprise in the trailer is the recreation of the iconic Dekha Tenu verse from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava. It serves as the perfect backdrop for their love story.

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma, while the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor's recent appearance was in Bawaal, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she made a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She had a special appearance in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In her upcoming projects, she's slated to appear in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, again with Varun Dhawan, and Uljah. Moreover, Kapoor is set to star alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part One.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other celebs extend heartfelt wishes