WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal as she shares a glimpse of her glam traditional avatar

Legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has had the limelight on her ever since she entered Bollywood in 2018 with her debut film Dhaadak. Janhvi might only be a few films old but her popularity and fame have only witnessed an upward rising graph over the years. Apart from impressing audiences on the silver screen, the star kid also swoons fans with her glamourous, candid, and stunning posts on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Janhvi shared the glimpse of her glam traditional avatar on Instagram, and it’s gorgeous.

Taking to Instagram stories, Janhvi posted a picture and a short clip of her glamourous avatar in traditional wear. The first picture was a close-up selfie where the actress revealed only half her face. Although we did not get a look at her attire, we sure did notice that her makeup was absolutely on point. The makeup was not too dramatic, but it sure did bring out the oomph factor in the look. She wore stunning statement necklace and earring for accessories, and increased the glam quotient manifold.

The next story was a short video where Janhvi treated fans to a better glimpse of her look, as she smiled at the camera and played with her open tresses. She also added the song ‘Saiyaan’ by Kailash Kher in the story.

Click HERE to watch Janhvi Kapoor’s story.

Take a look:

At the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She was most recently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

ALSO READ: In PICS: Janhvi Kapoor tops the cuteness meter as she gets papped in a white skater dress