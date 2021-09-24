WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor schools a fan to wear a mask as she clicks a selfie with him post gym session

Actress Janhvi Kapoor often gets spotted in the city when she steps out and owing to her popularity, fans love the chance to get clicked with the actress. Janhvi too never disappoints a fan and often clicks selfies with them. However, on Friday, the Roohi actress schooled a fan who approached her for a selfie and was not wearing his mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Janhvi was snapped while exiting her gym after a workout session when the incident was captured in the frame.

In the video, we can see Janhvi walking towards her car casually after her workout. As the actress heads to her car, a fan approached her for a selfie. Janhvi posed for a selfie from a distance with the fan and as she walked off, she told him to wear a mask. She is seen saying "Aapko Bhi Mask Pehnna Chahiye (You should also wear a mask.)" Another fan with a kid is also seen posing with the actress for a selfie as she walks to her car. Post this, she is seen heading home. Janhvi is seen keeping it casual in a crop top and distressed jeans post her workout.

Take a look:

'Aapko bhi mask phena chahiye'; #JanhviKapoor tells a fan to wear his mask when approaches her for a selfie. pic.twitter.com/cBVTUPnzTC — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 24, 2021

Recently, Janhvi dropped a video from her Maldives trip where she is seen nailing a hair flip in slow motion and it left her fans in complete awe. The video clip went viral on social media among her fans.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Now, she will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, she also will be seen in the Hindi remake of Helen. Reportedly, she has begun shooting for it. It will be produced by Boney Kapoor.

