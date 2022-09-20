Watch Janhvi Kapoor seamlessly transition into the Friday party mood in a white bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor loves to keep her fans updated about her daily life. Her Instagram is not only filled with work pictures but also her routine life. Today, she shared a picture of her in a white bodycon dress, and needless to say, the Good Luck Jerry actress looked gorgeous. Right from her makeup to her hair, everything was perfect. The pictures went viral in no time. And today she has shared again reels in the same dress.

Janhvi Kapoor’s transition:

Janhvi shows how she has her Friday mood switched on already. Though two days are still left for it, Janhvi looks excited about the same. In the reel video, she transitions from her bathing suit into a white mini dress. Her friend has also joined her in it. The caption reads, “All our extroverted friends screaming at us on a Friday night ( @orry1 ).” As soon as she shared the video, fans praised her in the comment section.