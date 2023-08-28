WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya; rocks simple look

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor often visits the Tirupati temple, and her photos and videos often surface on social media. In fact, in April this year, several photos of the actress from her Tirupati temple visit with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor went viral. Recently, on August 28, Janhvi once again visited Tirumala temple in Tirupati and she was accompanied by her boyfriend.

Janhvi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirumala temple in Tirupati

In a recent viral video, the actress and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen entering the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. She was entering the temple premises surrounded by tight security. The Bawaal actress was seen wearing a purple saree, sans makeup, and braided hair, and Shikhar was seen wearing a white dhoti and silk stole. This visit came amidst Onam festivities. Have a look:

Fans react

After the video of Janhvi and Shikhar went viral, fans took the opportunity to react. While one of them wrote, “She is looking like an exact copy of her mom, especially here,” another one said, “She is looking like Sridevi ma’am from Sadma, same look.” Several other fans showered love on the actress.

Interestingly, while the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has never openly talked about her relationship, she is still spotted with Shikhar Pahariya in public. In fact, last month only, the couple was seen arriving together in the same car at Janhvi’s half-brother Arjun Kapoor's house.

Moreover, Shikhar Pahariya was also seen attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening earlier this year with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi’s father. Also, Shikhar is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and he is also an entrepreneur.

Work front of Janhvi Kapoor

Work-wise, Kapoor was last seen in the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari titled Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, she was also seen making a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, Janhvi will be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actress is also set to make her South debut with Devara alongside Jr NTR. Janhvi also has Ulajh alongside Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Interestingly, the actress will also venture into the world of action and thriller in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

