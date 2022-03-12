WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious video of sis Khushi Kapoor; Makes fun of latter's 'spidery long legs'

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most loved sister-duo in Bollywood. The Kapoor sisters have a strong social media presence. They are both quite active on their individual social media accounts, where they frequently share insights into their personal and professional life with their admirers. Be it breathtaking photoshoots and candid selfies to adorable and hilarious videos with their loved ones, you find it all on their profiles. Today, Janhvi shared a goofy video of Khushi and honestly? It left us in splits!

In the Instagram story that Janhvi put up on her account, we could see a goofy Khushi on her suitcase as someone behind her pushed it and she just sat on the suitcase. She looked uber cool in her casual outfit. She wore a hoodie with sweatpants and white kicks. She accessorised the look with a white handbag too. Along with the story, Janhvi hilariously commented on Khushi’s ‘spidery long legs’. She wrote, “@Khushi05k forgot how to use her spidery long legs’. Haha, in this house we stan funny sisters’ banter!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together.

On the other hand, Khushi will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

