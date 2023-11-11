WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Arjun Kapoor make stylish entry at Amritpal Singh's Diwali celebration

As Diwali approaches, B-town celebrities dive into the festive spirit with their opulent outfits and vibrant celebrations. In a recent gathering hosted by Amritpal Singh, a bevy of renowned stars graced the occasion. Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, added to the glamour alongside the presence of Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Vedang Raina, creating a star-studded affair in the run-up to the festive season.

Amritpal Singh's star-studded Diwali bash witnessed the glitterati of Bollywood in full swing. Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, stole the spotlight. Janhvi elegantly adorned a radiant purple saree, complemented with subtle makeup and earrings, while Shikhar looked dapper in a black and maroon traditional ensemble. She graciously acknowledged the paparazzi with waves and smiles, creating a moment worth capturing.

Arjun Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the soiree, sporting a bearded look. Dressed in a sleek black outfit, he accessorized with a watch, adding a touch of sophistication to his ensemble.

Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vedang Raina, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Suhana Khan were among the other notable celebrities who graced the bash, each dazzling in their unique and stylish outfits.