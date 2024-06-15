WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya enjoy Anant-Radhika's cruise pre-wedding in UNSEEN clip; don’t miss Boney Kapoor’s hilarious Gen Z lingo fail

The internet is buzzing with visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash in Italy. Currently, a viral video on social media features Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, and Orhan Awatarmani, also known as Orry. The video showcases these celebrities enjoying Anant and Radhika's cruise pre-wedding celebration. The standout moment, however, is Boney Kapoor—read on to find out why!

An Instagram handle named Orryunseen shared a new video from Anant and Radhika's cruise pre-wedding celebration. The video features Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Boney Kapoor, Orry, and Manushi Chhillar. It provides a glimpse of the celebrities having a great time on the cruise and soaking up the Italian sun.

The highlight of the video is Boney Kapoor. In the clip, Orry asks Boney about his fit, to which Boney appears a bit puzzled by the Gen Z lingo and says, "Yes, i am". Orry then humorously describes Boney's outfit as "red hot chili pepper" and tries to sneak in a selfie video with him, but Boney amusingly ignores him, leading to a comical moment.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant cruise pre-wedding in Italy

The Italian cruise pre-wedding event commenced on May 29, with nearly 800 guests boarding the luxurious cruise from Italy and enjoying a welcome lunch shortly after. This was followed by a 'Starry Night' party, and the next day featured 'A Roman Holiday.' Guests strolled through Rome and concluded the evening with a Toga Party.

On the final day, June 1, guests enjoyed a masquerade party in Cannes, followed by an after-party on the cruise titled "Pardon My French."

Amidst the cruise pre-wedding festivities, Anant and Radhika’s wedding invitation card went viral on social media. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a grand reception on July 14.

This three-day event will be held at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre. Notably, Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta at this venue in March 2019.

